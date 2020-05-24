Local Arkansans Sink Back-to-Back Hole-in-Ones at Maumelle Country Club

Never tell me the odds!

MAUMELLE, Ark. — On Friday May 22, one of the rarest feats in all of sports happened. Back-to-back hole-in-ones.

It was the first time that its happened at Maumelle Country Club and it was hit by Brian Hagewood and J.D. Clark. It happened on hole eight of the course, shot from 124 yards away on a par three.

J.D. and Brian were joined by two other players. They were all competing in a tournament when the unthinkable happened.

The odds for back-to-back hole-in-ones is 17 million to one, but it happened right here in Arkansas.

Fox 16 sports reporter Troy Lynch caught up with the two history makers to see how it all went down.