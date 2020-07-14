Local Coaches Share Thoughts on If They Think Football Season Will Be Canceled

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — It seems like every day there are different states, conferences, or leagues that are either changing or cancelling its football season due to COVID-19.

Arizona delayed its season, New Mexico switched it to the Spring, and Texas might just cancel the season all together.

The Arkansas Activities Association is still planning on having Fall sports go on as normal in 2020, but Arkansans aren’t so sure anymore.

Fox 16’s Troy Lynch talked to four different high school football teams to see if they think there will be a season this year or not.