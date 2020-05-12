Local Soccer Star Stays in Arkansas to Play for Dream School

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Mackenzie Frederick is no ordinary student. A now-graduate from Joe. T Robinson high school, Frederick played four sports, was an honors student, class president and the resume continues.

Out of all the activities that Mackenzie is a part of soccer is her passion. She’s been playing since she was three years old and hasn’t stopped since.

After a stellar career growing up, she is committed to play for the SEC runner ups Arkansas. Not only that but she is the first student (male or female) from her school to play for a division one soccer school.

Playing for the Razorbacks has always been Mackenzie’s dream as her father, brother, and sister are all Hogs. Now she gets to continue to play the sport she loves at her dream school only a couple hours from home.

Sports reporter Troy Lynch caught up with Mackenzie and her club coach Alex Burgess to talk about how hard it is to get recruited in Arkansas, making school history, and what it takes to play at the next level.