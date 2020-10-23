Lonoke and CAC Meet Up, Both Chasing Conference Titles

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Friday night has one of the best 4A games in the 2020 season. Undefeated Central Arkansas Christian and (6-1) Lonoke square off as the two programs are within reach of a conference title.

The Mustangs are (7-0) for the first time since 2005, when the program won nine straight games before suffering a loss. Their last conference title was in 2015.

The Jackrabbits only have one blemish on their resume, a 47-19 loss to Newport. But, since conference play started they have rattled off four wins. Coach Harry Wright believes that his team hasn’t put together a full performance, and his players are going to have to step up Friday night against CAC. Lonoke’s last conference title came in 2008.

There’s a three-way tie for first place in 4A Region 2 as Stuttgart, Lonoke, and CAC all have a 4-0 conference record. Whoever wins this game will have a great chance of winning the title.

It’s CAC’s homecoming game and it starts at 7:00 p.m. Friday night.