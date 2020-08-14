Lots of Change For Searcy Including New Head Coach

SEARCY, Ark. — Lots of seniors graduated, COVID-19 cautious practices, and a new head coach all for one team. The Searcy Lions have had a lot of change in 2020, and their new leading man Kenny Simpson is ready to roll.

Searcy won the Arkansas 6A state championship in 2019, and even with so much turnover the expectations are the same. Simpson is coming from Southside Batesville high school where he turned the Southerners from an (0-10) team in 2014 to a consistent playoff team through 2019.

Simpson is a graduate from Harding University and loves the area, so this job has always been on his radar. Coach spoke with Fox 16’s Troy Lynch about what the new job means to him and how the start of the season has been.