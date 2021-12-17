Musselman speaks in Central Arkansas before game at Simmons Bank Arena

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Razorback basketball is finally coming back to central Arkansas.

No. 24 Arkansas comes to Simmons Bank Arena Saturday, December 18 at 7:00 p.m. to take on (6-5) Hofstra.

After losing for the first time this season, the (9-1) Hogs are looking for double digit wins before heading into SEC play. Don’t let the Pride’s five losses fool you. They’re a dangerous team losing to No. 14 Houston in overtime and No. 20 Maryland by two.

“Their strength is shooting the three ball. The Razorbacks’ weakness is defending the three ball. So I’m sure it should be a great basketball game,” Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman said while laughing.

Due to COVID-19, the Hogs couldn’t come to the central part of the state in 2020. But, if you remember what happened in 2019 this game at Simmons Bank Arena should fire you up.

Almost two years ago to the day, Arkansas was down by five points to Valparaiso with about four minutes left. The Razorbacks went on a 12-2 run with a couple of clutch threes from Mason Jones and one of the nastiest blocks of all time by Adrio Bailey that led them to win 72-68.

“This game tomorrow night is something we really look forward to,” Musselman said. “The game here in North Little Rock is so great, not only for the state and fans but for our players.”

The game will be a reunion of sorts as Hofstra head coach Speedy Claxton used to play for Musselman on the Golden State Warriors in the 2003-04 season.

“It’s kind of cool to be coaching against one of your former players,” Musselman added.

This is the first time in history that Arkansas will play at Simmons Bank Arena as a ranked team. The Hogs are (12-9) in SBA riding a four game win-streak.

The game will not be televised and will tip off at 7:00 p.m.