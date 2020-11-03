Myles Fells Is Using His Platform to Help His Home State

ANNAPOLIS, MD. — Myles Fells grew up around Little Rock, Arkansas and played football and a couple other sports for two years at Pulaski Academy and the last two years at Joe T. Robinson high school.

He was a star and is now in his senior season at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. He’s a slotback for the Midshipmen, but 2020 has been a tough year for the Arkansas native. Even though he’s not in the Natural State he’s still inspiring change through the turmoil he has been through.

Fox 16 sports anchor Troy Lynch caught up with Myles to take a deeper look into the year he has had and how he is trying to bring change to Little Rock.