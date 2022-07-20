GILLETTE, WY. – The action in Gillette, Wyoming is heating up for the National High School Finals Rodeo.

Team Arkansas has several competitors in the top 20 out of 1,700 nationwide.

The stands have been packed with rodeo fans and the arena is packed with high school cowboys and cowgirls.

They are all riding their hearts out, with some drawing the one bull no one can ride.

Scout and Sanders McElroy have yet to run a steer they cannot rope, sitting in 6th place right now.

At this level, the boys know they must stay focused and confident.

The National High School Finals Rodeo will run through July 23.