NBA champion Bobby Portis is back in Little Rock to kick off his foundation weekend on Friday

A champion of basketball and giving back

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — 25 days after winning an NBA championship, Hall high school and University of Arkansas alum Bobby Portis is ready to kick off the Bobby Portis Foundation Weekend in Little Rock, AR.

Portis helped the Milwaukee Bucks win its first NBA title in 50 years by putting up 16 points in game six of the NBA finals. Beating the Phoenix Suns in the series (4-2). The people’s champ is back in his hometown of Little Rock with five events set up for the weekend starting August 13.

If you would like to register for the event, go to BobbyPortis.com.

