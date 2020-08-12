New Jacksonville Football Coach Survived Scary Battle with COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — In late May, first year Jacksonville head football coach Maurice Moody was struck by COVID-19.

For a man that has never been to the hospital in his life, Moody didn’t think much of the early symptoms until he had his first seizure. Then the dominoes started to fall. He had another seizure, chills, 104 degree fever, couldn’t taste or smell, pneumonia, dangerously low blood pressure, and his kidneys were failing.

He was at the hospital for 12 days, and for the first seven he couldn’t even let his team know what had happened to him because he was too weak. In a mass text a week after he was admitted to the hospital, coach let his new team know.

When the coaches and players got the news, they were tested for the coronavirus and all came back negative.

Coach Moody wasn’t allowed any visitors while at the hospital, not even his wife and two-year-old child and said that it was difficult.

But, now coach Moody is back coaching and almost 100 percent. He said his taste hasn’t fully come back, but he’s able to lead his program into the crazy 2020 season.

Fox 16’s Troy Lynch caught up with coach to see what the near-death battle with COVID-19 was like.