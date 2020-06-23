LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It was opening day for Junior Deputy Little League with kids and parents excited to have some sports and normalcy again.

Ever since governor Asa Hutchinson gave the state the okay to practice about 30 days ago, the JDLL board started working on a plan to get the kids back on the diamond.

There are plenty of safety measures that the kids, coaches, and parents have to go through in order to play. In the near future the league with install a six camera streaming service on every field so every game can be seen if someone can’t physically watch.

Fox 16’s Troy Lynch was at opening day to see how things were operating and how safe everyone felt playing sports again.