ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – A Ouachita Baptist University graduate has made the cut for an NFL team and will be on the field on Sundays this fall.

Gregory Junior has made the 53-man roster as a cornerback for the Jacksonville Jaguars for the 2023 season.

He was a sixth-round pick for the Jacksonville team in the 2022 season, spending most of his year on the practice squad, but ended the season with six tackles in the team’s 31-3 road win over the Houston Texans. During the 2023 pre-season, he had seven tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and an interception that he returned for 37 yards.

National Team cornerback Gregory Junior of Ouachita Baptist (6) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

The team will begin its regular season on Sept. 10 with a road game against the Indianapolis Colts. Junior is one of seven cornerbacks on the Jaguars roster.

As a senior at Ouachita, Junior earned All-GAC first-team honors and was selected to the D2Football.com Elite 100 All-America Team.

OBU head coach Todd Knight said Junior’s move to the NFL reflects his hard work.

“We are so excited for Greg and proud of him,” he said. “It’s no surprise to us that he is in a position to play football at the highest possible level with the hard work and commitment to the game that he showed here at Ouachita and continues to show with Jacksonville. We are pulling for him and the Jags.”

Junior was a 2021 OBU graduate with a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology. He is originally from Crossett, Arkansas.