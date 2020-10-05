Parkview Resumes Season After Quarantine with the Red Hot Benton Panthers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Two weeks ago, Little Rock Parkview high school had to start its 14-day quarantine due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

With the quarantine the football team had to stop organized in-person practice and couldn’t play two games. Patriots head football coach Brad Bolding had to give out at-home workouts to the players and held zoom meetings.

But now their quarantine is done and they are free to play again. Parkview gets to resume its season with its conference opener against (3-2) Benton on Friday.

Both teams are in the 6A West conference, but the Panthers are (2-0) in league play with a 42-0 shutout win over Siloam Springs in week five.