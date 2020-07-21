Parkview Tight End, Erin Outley, Commits to Arkansas

A Hog with some Serious Hands

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas football got its 15th commit of the 2021 class. Three star Parkview tight end Erin Outley.

Outley stands at 6’4″ and weighs 255 pounds, and is one athletic player. In his junior year with the Patriots he caught 48 passes for 721 yards and eight touchdowns.

The tight end got offers from five other SEC schools including LSU, Texas A&M, and Tennessee. Can’t forget other big name offers from Oregon, Michigan State, Penn State, and Michigan.

Fox 16 sports reporter Troy Lynch caught up with Erin to see why he decided to stay home and become a hog.