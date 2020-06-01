Phase One of Arkansas’ Return of Sports Starts Today

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Sports are back! Well… sort of. Phase one of Arkansas’ plan to bring sports back started June 1 and teams all around the state got to work right away.

In order to practice though, there are plenty of limitations and guidelines. The North Little Rock football team was the 7A state runner ups last year, and with first year head coach J.R. Eldridge the Charging Wildcats got to work as soon as the sun came up.

From 6:30 a.m. to 6:55 a.m. the Charging Wildcats had their temperatures checked and went through screening questions. Then they finally got to step on the field. For the next two hours they went through walk-through on how practices during phase one will go. There’s no contact or pads, but plenty of masks, social distancing, and rules to follow.

Fox 16 sports anchor Troy Lynch went to practice to see how day one went for coach Eldridge and his new team.