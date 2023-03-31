LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Monsters Game Pro Football League is a new professional football league created by former A-State football player Ricky Jemison.

The league’s objective is to act as a “pro football feeder system”, giving athletes another opportunity to play professional football.

Jemison announced the League’s five-game deal with War Memorial Stadium in a press conference on March 30. The 7-on-7 style competition will take place on June 11 & 18, July 9 & 30, and August 6.

For more information head to MGPFL.com