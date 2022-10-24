The Pulaski Academy Bruins are 9-13 on the season and 7-4 in conference play.

Entering the 4A Central Conference tournament last week ranked #4, the Bruins showed that perseverance and hard work pays off.

Knocking off Morrilton in the conference finals in 4 sets, the Bruins took home the conference title.

Head coach Dani Moura said she was immensely proud of her team and how far they have come from the very first practice.

Pulaski Academy will head to the state championships in Hot Springs this weekend and look to continue its post-season success.