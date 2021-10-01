Razorback fans ready to back up Hogs for big game against No. 2 Georgia

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As the Razorbacks prepared for the big showdown against Georgia, fans across the Natural State are preparing to cheer them on.

It may be the biggest Razorback game in more than a decade and Friday fans shared their feelings about it.

“Woo pigs sooie, Razorbacks,” Razorbacks fan Taylor Carney chants as he shows his support for the team.

“It’s fantastic being undefeated [and] No. 8 in the country,” Carney said.

As kickoff gets closer, fans are starting to show their excitement.

“Ecstatic basically right now, [is the] best word to put it,” Carney said.

Despite the game being more than 500 miles away in Georgia, fans say they are confident in their team.

“We’re doing good so far, so I got nothing but faith that we got it,” Hogs fan Blake Allen said.

“[I’m] a little nervous,” Carney said. “You don’t play the No. 2 team in the country on the road for nothing but I’m very excited it’s happening. I’m happy to see the hogs in a big game.”

Some fans are a little anxious.

“I know what kind of stadium that is, I think it seats 90-100,000 fans and they’re brutal,” longtime fan Jerry Bavlas said.

Bavlas said his group of friends have a table called the “table of shame” and they are ready for game day and happy with the season so far.

“We watch every game,” Bavlas said. “We got the table reserved all season.”

No matter what, fans here in Little Rock said they will still be cheering on the hogs throughout the season.