Razorback Football Commit Gains 30 Pounds of Muscle in Three Months

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — When COVID-19 struck the world, people found it very difficult to workout, let alone stay in shape. Not for Jackson Woodard.

Woodard played baseball and football for Little Rock Christian high school and is heading to Fayetteville to play football as a preferred walk-on for the Razorbacks.

He’ll play linebacker for the Hogs, but when he stepped on the scale on his official visit February 31 he weighed in at 198 lbs. It was a wake up call, and he immediately made the goal to reach 220 pounds. He surpassed that within the next few months.

As the coronavirus canceled the baseball season and school, Jackson found himself stuck at home instead of the mound or second base. But, he decided to take advantage of the opportunity and practically lived in his home gym.

Woodard started working out two to three hours a day with a diet that composed of non-stop eating. The strict schedule of working out three days straight, an off-day with core workouts, and every other day of doing speed work and conditioning has helped Jackson gain 30 pounds in just three months.

Sports reporter Troy Lynch sat down with the future Hog to see what his secrets are to workout success is and what it took to get himself ready for SEC football.