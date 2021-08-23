Razorback great Moses Moody returns to Little Rock after becoming Arkansas’ next NBA lottery pick

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — July 29, 2021 Little Rock native Moses Moody made Arkansas history by becoming the first Razorback to ever go to the NBA after one college season.

The 6’5″ 210 pound guard was drafted 14th overall to the Golden State Warriors, becoming the first Hog to be a lottery pick since Ronnie Brewer in 2006.

The SEC Freshman on the year led the Razorbacks to the Elite 8 of the NCAA tournament, the farthest the team has gone since 1996. During the season he averaged over 16 points, five rebounds, and nearly 1.5 assists per game.

Moody was back in Little Rock on Sunday signing autographs at a local Walmart to give back before he has to head back to California.