Razorbacks and Red Wolves football teams to meet at War Memorial in 2025

(Editors note: This story has been updated to note that the game in 2025 will be the first time since 2006 that Arkansas State has played at War Memorial Stadium, not the first time ever as previously reported.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Football fans in Arkansas will finally see the state’s two biggest teams clash in 2025.

In a release Wednesday, the University of Arkansas announced that they will play Arkansas State University at War Memorial Stadium on September 6, 2025.

The announcement came as part of a larger announcement of more games from the U of A coming to War Memorial Stadium.

This will mark the first meetings between the two programs.

In the release, Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurcheck said he was glad to see his program have more games coming to Little Rock.

“The Razorback program belongs to our entire state and as we have shown in many of our sports, it is important that we continue to maintain a presence in Central Arkansas,” he said. “It is also essential we provide our coaching staff the opportunity to showcase our campus during SEC games to potential student-athletes.”

While the Razorbacks have played many times in Little Rock, this game will mark the first time Arkansas State has played at War Memorial since 2006.

“I’m happy the two FBS university football team’s in our great state of Arkansas will have an opportunity to participate in a regional matchup at War Memorial Stadium in our capital city of Little Rock,” Arkansas State AD Terry Mohajir said in a release. “As an athletics director, you’re always trying to provide an opportunity for your students and university community to experience an exciting atmosphere. I appreciate Hunter’s willingness to provide those experiences for his school as well.”

Arkansas will be one of a pair of SEC opponents the Red Wolves face in 2025. Arkansas State will also head to College Station to face the Texas A&M Aggies that season.

