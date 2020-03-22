Red Wolves’ Early Spring Helped with Coronavirus Pause

Early bird gets the worm. Or at least the earlier the Spring for the Red Wolves the more practices they get.

We still have to wait six months before Arkansas State hits the football field again, but they got in 11 Spring practices which is more than most teams in the country. Head coach Blake Anderson started practices early this year and without even knowing that a pandemic was coming, and it really paid off.

Fox 16 caught up with coach Anderson via Skype to see how his team is doing and how they are handling the canceling of sports.