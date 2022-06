OMAHA, NE. (KNWA) – Arkansas second baseman Robert Moore was awarded the Rawlings Gold Glove Award on Wednesday.

He is the first Golden Glove Award winner in Arkansas history.

This season Moore had 46 double plays and 163 assists, only two errors on the season and a fielding percentage of .992.

His teammate, Connor Noland, was also a finalist, but was beat out by Iowa’s Ben Beutel.