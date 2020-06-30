Running Goes Virtual

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This would’ve been the 10th year of the Go! Run one mile race. The event was set for June 20, 2020 but COVID-19 had other plans.

Gary Taylor used to run for Arkansas and was an All-American in the one mile. He’s also the owner of the store Go! Running in Little Rock and sets up the race every year. He was hoping that this event would be the first race back when the coronavirus settled down, but he kept having to postpone and eventually decided to go virtual.

The race is still on. It’s going on for the whole month of July. You sign up, run a mile, and log your time online. You can see how your time ranks against the others and you will receive a custom 1.0 sticker for the back of your car.

Fox 16’s Troy Lynch caught up with Gary to talk about how the race went virtual and even ran a mile himself.

He ran a 7:52 mile… can you beat him?