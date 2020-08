LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — August 3 was the first day that Little Rock Southwest high school’s facilities were put to use. The Gryphons football team started official full team practice and got to break in the new equipment.

It took three years of construction and the merger of J.A. Fair and McClellan high school to help this new school exist.

Gryphon head football coach Daryl Patton and Southwest principal Marvin Burton gave Fox 16 a full tour of the athletic facilities.