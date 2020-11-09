Stuttgart Goes From Winless in 2019 to Unbeaten in 2020

STUTTGART, Ark. — One of the most incredible turnarounds in Arkansas high school football this year comes courtesy of the Stuttgart Ricebirds.

In 2019, the program went (1-9) recording their only win over Mills due to a forfeit. But, just because they lost every game, doesn’t mean they weren’t competitive. There were six games where the Ricebirds fell by seven points or less.

There were only five seniors in the 2019 class, but the returning starters worked hard in the offseason to reap havoc in 2020. And that’s exactly what they did.

The 2020 high school regular season is over and Stuttgart finished with a perfect (9-0) record and was crowned 4A Region 2 conference champions. Not only did they win, but they dominated opponents beating every team by at least 28 points. They are one of two 4A teams that have yet to be beaten and have a first round bye in the playoffs.

Head coach Josh Price is trying to lead this Stuttgart team to its first state title in eight years, and he caught up with Fox 16’s Troy Lynch to explain how he was able to turn the program around.