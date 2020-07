Have a nice trip! See you next... Spring.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — On July 20, 2020 the Southwest Athletic Conference became the fifth FCS conference to cancel its fall sports. The SWAC presidents and council had a meeting at 4:00 p.m. CST to come to this conclusion.

However, the SWAC postponed men’s and women’s cross country, women’s soccer, volleyball, and football to the spring.

Fox 16 sports reporter Troy Lynch caught up with University of Arkansas Pine Bluff athletic director Chris Peterson to get his thoughts on the decision.