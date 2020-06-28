Terry Wells Fulfills Childhood Dream Committing to Play Football for Arkansas

WYNNE, Ark. — Terry Wells is a big time recruit for Arkansas football’s 2021 class, both in actual size and rank.

The Wynne high school product stands at 6’4″ and weighs around 306 pounds. He’s the number two offensive lineman recruit in the natural state and is the No. 430 recruit in the country according to 247 sports.

Terry committed early to his dream school, but also got offers from other schools like the University of Kansas, Miami, Arkansas state and others.

Fox 16 sports reporter Troy Lynch caught up with the future Hog to see why he made the decision and what he’s looking forward to when he starts his career in Fayetteville.