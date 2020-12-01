The Schrader Show in Semi Finals Helps Bryant’s Hayden Make History

BRYANT, Ark. — During Bryant’s 56-14 win over Conway in the 7A State semi finals, one player stuck out more than the rest.

Hornet senior wide receiver Hayden Schrader was unstoppable catching seven passes for 209 yards, and four touchdowns. That was all in the first half. He played the first drive in the third quarter, then watched the running clock wind down.

With the incredible performance, Schrader broke multiple school records. He is now first in…

Single Season Receiving yards – 1,412

Single Season Touchdowns – 19

Single Game Yards

Career Yards – 2,572

Career Touchdowns – 31 (Tied)

He still has one more game to play to bolster those stats even more, the 7A state championship game against North Little Rock on Saturday.

Hayden has helped Bryant win back-to-back state championships in 2018 and 2019, but he’s hoping to bring one home to cap off his senior year and one of the best careers in Bryant’s history.

Fox 16’s Troy Lynch spoke with Hayden about making history and his future football plans.