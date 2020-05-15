Travelers Are Optimistic About Potential Baseball Season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Travelers’ season was supposed to start in the middle of April, but it’s a month later and we’re still unsure if there will be baseball played at Dickey-Stephens Park in 2020.

On May 11, MLB owners approved a proposal to start a major league season in July that is only 82 games. That proposal is still in talks with the Players Union.

Even though the proposal doesn’t affect the minor leagues directly, Travelers’ general manager Paul Allen tells Fox 16 sports reporter Troy Lynch that he’s still optimistic about playing this year.