Trojans Dealing with Canceled Season Day by Day

The Little Rock Trojans baseball team was 17 games into their 2020 season, until the coronavirus canceled it.

Since collegiate Spring sports were stopped prematurely, the NCAA is allowing all spring-sport student-athletes an addition year of eligibility.

The Trojans have five seniors on the 2020 roster and head coach Chris Curry said most of team will come back in 2021, but it’s what’s next that’s unknown. A new incoming class of freshmen complicates the situation with nearly the same roster.

Will the roster be bolstered, will more athletes get scholarships, will there be more red-shirts? There are many other unknowns. In regards to the situation, no one really knows what the solution will be.

Fox 16 spoke with coach Curry to see how the cancelation and the NCAA rules will affect the program going forward.