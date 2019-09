LITTLE ROCK, AR – It’s a big week for the Little Rock Trojans wrestling program. Wednesday at 5:30 they will hold the grand opening of the new Greg Hatcher Wrestling Center.

Head Coach Neil Erisman says he’s already seeing the benefits of the new facility. Coach says they have received commitments from top 50 wrestlers from around the country.

Erisman says he feels like a kid in a candy store because the facility is rivaled by none and envied by all.