Two of the Biggest Arkansas Soccer Clubs Merge for One Elite Club

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — More is usually better, right? Not in this case. Two of the most prominent youth soccer clubs in Little Rock are merging into one.

Arkansas United and Real Arkansas are joining forces to make ‘Arkansas Rising’ as an elite youth soccer club in the Natural state.

The main goal of the merger is to make more teams that have equal playing capability. This increases competition and will make Arkansan soccer players better prepared when playing other elite clubs around the country.

Arkansas United has been around for 60 years and has been the primary provider for Little Rock youth soccer. Real Arkansas’ graduating team had 10 players move on to play division one soccer, three going to UA.

Now that they are ‘Arkansas Rising’ they will have over 40 Fall teams with 750+ athletes (boys and girls) from ages 10-19.

The club executives are hoping to have tryouts before July 4, but it depends on governor Asa Hutchinson’s future decisions.