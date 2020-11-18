UCA-Louisiana football game canceled

CONWAY, Ark. _ The University of Central Arkansas Bears will not face the Louisiana Rajin’ Cajuns this Saturday due to COVID-19 positive tests and contract tracing with the Louisiana program, according to a Wednesday release from the Louisiana athletics office.
The Bears (5-4), ranked No. 10/11 at the FCS level, were set to meet the Rajin’ Cajuns (7-1), ranked No. 24/25 in the FBS, at 1 p.m. Saturday at Cajun Field in Lafayette, La.. The game would have been UCA’s third of the season against an FBS opponent, the most in school history.
UCA officials are in talks to add a replacement game, possibly this Saturday. If not, the Bears will finish their 2020 season with a 5-4 mark, their 13th winning season in the past 15 since moving up to NCAA Division I in 2006.
