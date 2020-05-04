University of Arkansas planning to start Razorback football Sept. 5, practice starting mid-July

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Hunter Yuracheck, vice chancellor and director of athletics at the University of Arkansas, told the University of Arkansas System Board of Trustees at their virtual meeting on Monday officials are planning on starting Razorback football on September 5.

JUST IN: University of Arkansas planning on starting Razorback football Sept. 5, with practice starting mid July -per Hunter Yurachek on Board of Trustees virtual meeting today pic.twitter.com/w9IhxH4Zi5 — Susan El Khoury (@SusanElKhoury) May 4, 2020

According to Yuracheck, practice will start in mid-July.

Yuracheck stressed everything officials looked at- from disinfecting the stadium, ensuring social distance with fans to having employees were personal protective equipment.

The athletic director added officials have time to make these decisions with football season still several months out.