CONWAY, Ark. – The UCA softball team is off to a strong start in ASUN conference play. The Bears advanced to 8-1 after a series sweep against Jacksonville this past weekend.

Leading the bears on the mound was fifth-year senior Jordan Johnson. Johnson threw a one-hit shutout and struck out 8 in her fourth shutout win of 2023.

“This year we are a little bit more competitive and have more drive. Last year we finished in the semifinals of the conference tournament, and we weren’t really sure where we stood,” Johnson said. “But this year we know what we’re capable of.”

The Bears will look to continue their five-game win streak against Missouri State, Tuesday, April 4 at 4 p.m.