HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The Parkview Patriots are headed to the 5A State semi finals after beating Lake Hamilton 75-65 Friday night at Hot Springs high school.

The Wolves were down by 12 at halftime, but tied the game at 40 in the third quarter. But, Parkview senior Cameron Wallace dropped 30 points in the game to help the Patriots move on to the third round.

They’ll play either Jonesboro or Mountain Home Monday March, 15 at 1:00 p.m.