Watson Chapel’s Tink Hence Drafted No. 63 Overall by St. Louis Cardinals

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — On Tuesday June 11, Watson Chapel high school’s Markevian ‘Tink’ Hence was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals with the 63rd overall pick.

Tink is a right handed pitcher that has nasty off-speed pitches and has a fastball that can reach 97 mph. He was ranked 84th on the MLB draft prospects. He was committed to play college baseball at Arkansas, but will now start his pro career in the Cardinals organization.

Fox 16 sports anchor Troy Lynch caught up with the 17-year-old flamethrower to see what it was like hearing his name called on draft day.