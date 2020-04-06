WEB EXCLUSIVE: Arkansas Native and Former Razorback Sonny Weems Talks About Being Quarantined in China

Sonny Weems is a professional basketball player for the Guangdong Southern Tigers, but he’s Arkansas born and bred. He played high school ball for West Memphis, in college he played for the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith for two seasons before becoming a Razorback.

Sonny has bounced around playing in the NBA and overseas for the last 12 years, but finds himself in the Chinese Basketball Association.

China is the birthplace of COVID-19 which placed Sonny under a strict 14 day quarantine period while his season was postponed. He has played for the Tigers since 2018 and won a championship a year ago. The Tigers were (28-2) with 16 games left in the season hoping to go back-to-back, but that might be out of the question now.

During his quarantine, Sonny kept himself occupied by starting a web-series updating people on how/what he’s doing and the everyday life of an international basketball player. You can follow his journey on YouTube (Sonny Dayz Media).

Sports anchor Troy Lynch talked with Sonny about his experience in China and how he’s handling the situation.