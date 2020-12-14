Wildcats Looking for Back-To-Back State Titles for First Time Since 1976-77

SEARCY, Ark. — The Harding Academy Wildcats are heading back to the 3A State Championship. They were the kings of 3A in 2019 beating Osceola 51-26 ending with a perfect (15-0) record.

The Wildcats are (11-1) on the year with their only blemish coming from Briarcrest Christian from Tennessee. But, they have beaten every other opponent by an average of 30 points. If they take state in 2020, it would be the first time Harding Academy has gone back to back since 1967-77.

The Wildcats have won seven state championships, and one under head coach Neil Evans. Fox 16’s Troy Lynch caught up with coach Evans to talk about the importance of this week and what it would mean to the community to win two straight.

Harding Academy will play McGehee Saturday December, 19 at 6:30 p.m. from War Memorial Stadium.