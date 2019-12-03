Wolves Den: Digesting the post-Thanksgiving South Alabama loss

Fox 16’s Jay Bir is joined by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Red Wolves beat writer Trenton Daeschner (@TrentDaeschner) to make sense of what happened in the Red Wolves 34-30 loss to (at the time) 1-win South Alabama. Where is the defense this season?

They also look to what potential bowl games the Red Wolves could be invited to. Will it be the Cure Bowl in Orlando? The Arizona Bowl in Tuscon? Any of the other potentials (likely NOT New Orleans)?

These are tough questions they try to answer and more in the Wolves Den!!