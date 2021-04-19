Zac Sanders’ Viral Jump Brings Conway & Arkansas to New Heights

CONWAY, Ark. — On Thursday April 15, Conway posted a video that took the internet by storm.

Zac Sanders is a junior at Conway high school and has been the football team’s manager for the last four years. Every six weeks the Wampus Cats max out in the weight-room to test their strength. After they’re done, Zac tests his growth on the vertical jump.

The video that ESPN shared shows Zac matching his personal best 17 inches, but tries again jumping one inch higher. The team exploded in excitement sharing a moment that a program remembers forever.

The video has hundreds of thousands of views across all social media platforms warming the hearts of people all around the world.

Troy Lynch talked with Zac, head coach Keith Fimple, and Zac’s mom Susan to what the moment was like and what it means to the state of Arkansas.