L’Oréal Electronic Technicians

· AS degree in Electronics Technology or related field; will accept candidates without AS degree who have 10 years of programming experience with PLC’s and/or robotics;

· Minimum of two years industrial experience is required

· Candidates with experience programming and maintaining robots from different manufacturers. (i.e. ABB, FANUC, KUKA, ADEPT, DENSO, MITSUBISHI, STAUBLI, etc).

Starting at 25/hr

Minimum Requirements:

· High school education or a GED equivalency

· 6 months experience and knowledge of specific production/processing areas, machinery

· Attention to detail is a must

· The ability to be on your feet 8-12hrs/day

· Lift up to 50lbs w/ no assistance

To Apply: www.loreal.com/careers

www.indeed.com (Search: “L’Oreal USA” Location: “North Little Rock, AR”)