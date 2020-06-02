Magic Springs Blood Drive

Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Protests continue Tuesday morning at Little Rock City Hall
Video
Top Stories
Fort Smith police detective shot by fellow officer during homicide investigation; suffers minor injuries
5 arrested after protests turn violent in downtown Little Rock Monday night
Arkansas Pharmacists Association catches fire after protests turn violent in downtown Little Rock
Video
Hot Springs police announce new police chief
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Backyard Sports
Top Stories
Wes Unseld, NBA Rookie of Year and MVP in 1969, dies at 74
Top Stories
Notre Dame-Navy football opener moved from Ireland to U.S.
The Latest: England-West Indies cricket test series in July
F1 will start with 2 races at the Austrian GP in July
Woods speaks out for 1st time since George Floyd’s death
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 has been postponed until further notice. Please check back for updates.
Stop Bullying
Black History Month
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Giving Thanks in May Rules
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
Drive On Arkansas
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Fort Smith police detective shot by fellow officer during homicide investigation; suffers minor injuries
Magic Springs Blood Drive