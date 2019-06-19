About Us

In 1965, B.R. McGinty had a small storage shed, about 200 dollars, and a dream. He founded his company on quality work and honest service for the good people of Central Arkansas, and that simple philosophy still holds true. Today the company is managed by B.R.’s two sons, Wayne and Chuck, with the third generation working steadily beside them learning “how Papa wants it done.” Throughout the years, God has blessed B.R. McGinty by helping us to be the best we can be in every aspect of our business. We’re committed to maintaining the highest moral standards and ethics in all of our business practices. As you can see, B.R. McGinty is much more than a name to us. It’s a way of doing business that you don’t see much anymore, learned from a man who wouldn’t have it any other way. And you know what? Neither would we.