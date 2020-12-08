Military Greetings

More Military Greetings Headlines

Support Troops

 

Happy Holidays to all those who serve and their families!

Here is a list of things you can do to show your support and gratitude.

1. Sponsor a Wreath for a Fallen Soldier
https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/

2. Send a Package Through Any Soldier
https://anysoldier.com/

3.Donate to the USO
CLICK HERE

4. Send a Card Through Holiday Mail for Heroes
https://www.holidaymailforheroes.com/

5. Adopt a Military Family Through Soldiers’ Angels
https://soldiersangels.org/

6. Send Christmas Trees to the Troops
https://www.christmasspiritfoundation.org/

7. Send a Toy Through Little Patriots Embraced
https://www.littlepatriotsembraced.org/

8. Provide a Holiday Meal Through Operation Homefront
https://operationhomefront.org/

9. Donate Prepaid Calling Cards to Troops Abroad
Questions? Contact VFW Operation Uplink at: uplink@vfw.org or (816) 968-1155

10. Donate Your Old Phone
https://www.cellphonesforsoldiers.com/

11. Donate Your Airline Miles
https://fisherhouse.org/programs/hero-miles/

12. Give Up Your Hotel Room
https://fisherhouse.org/programs/hotels-for-heroes/

13. Fill a Stocking
https://stockingsforsoldiers.org/

14. Start Your Own Operation Celebration
LEARN MORE

 

Happy Holidays to all those who serve and their families!

Here is a list of things you can do to show your support and gratitude.

1. Sponsor a Wreath for a Fallen Soldier
https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/

2. Send a Package Through Any Soldier
https://anysoldier.com/

3.Donate to the USO
CLICK HERE

4. Send a Card Through Holiday Mail for Heroes
https://www.holidaymailforheroes.com/

5. Adopt a Military Family Through Soldiers’ Angels
https://soldiersangels.org/

6. Send Christmas Trees to the Troops
https://www.christmasspiritfoundation.org/

7. Send a Toy Through Little Patriots Embraced
https://www.littlepatriotsembraced.org/

8. Provide a Holiday Meal Through Operation Homefront
https://operationhomefront.org/

9. Donate Prepaid Calling Cards to Troops Abroad
Questions? Contact VFW Operation Uplink at: uplink@vfw.org or (816) 968-1155

10. Donate Your Old Phone
https://www.cellphonesforsoldiers.com/

11. Donate Your Airline Miles
https://fisherhouse.org/programs/hero-miles/

12. Give Up Your Hotel Room
https://fisherhouse.org/programs/hotels-for-heroes/

13. Fill a Stocking
https://stockingsforsoldiers.org/

14. Start Your Own Operation Celebration
LEARN MORE