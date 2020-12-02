Military Greetings Header

Benjamin McCollouch

Military Greetings
Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Support Troops

 

Happy Holidays to all those who serve and their families!

Here is a list of things you can do to show your support and gratitude.

1. Sponsor a Wreath for a Fallen Soldier
https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/

2. Send a Package Through Any Soldier
https://anysoldier.com/

3.Donate to the USO
CLICK HERE

4. Send a Card Through Holiday Mail for Heroes
https://www.holidaymailforheroes.com/

5. Adopt a Military Family Through Soldiers’ Angels
https://soldiersangels.org/

6. Send Christmas Trees to the Troops
https://www.christmasspiritfoundation.org/

7. Send a Toy Through Little Patriots Embraced
https://www.littlepatriotsembraced.org/

8. Provide a Holiday Meal Through Operation Homefront
https://operationhomefront.org/

9. Donate Prepaid Calling Cards to Troops Abroad
Questions? Contact VFW Operation Uplink at: uplink@vfw.org or (816) 968-1155

10. Donate Your Old Phone
https://www.cellphonesforsoldiers.com/

11. Donate Your Airline Miles
https://fisherhouse.org/programs/hero-miles/

12. Give Up Your Hotel Room
https://fisherhouse.org/programs/hotels-for-heroes/

13. Fill a Stocking
https://stockingsforsoldiers.org/

14. Start Your Own Operation Celebration
LEARN MORE

 

Happy Holidays to all those who serve and their families!

Here is a list of things you can do to show your support and gratitude.

1. Sponsor a Wreath for a Fallen Soldier
https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/

2. Send a Package Through Any Soldier
https://anysoldier.com/

3.Donate to the USO
CLICK HERE

4. Send a Card Through Holiday Mail for Heroes
https://www.holidaymailforheroes.com/

5. Adopt a Military Family Through Soldiers’ Angels
https://soldiersangels.org/

6. Send Christmas Trees to the Troops
https://www.christmasspiritfoundation.org/

7. Send a Toy Through Little Patriots Embraced
https://www.littlepatriotsembraced.org/

8. Provide a Holiday Meal Through Operation Homefront
https://operationhomefront.org/

9. Donate Prepaid Calling Cards to Troops Abroad
Questions? Contact VFW Operation Uplink at: uplink@vfw.org or (816) 968-1155

10. Donate Your Old Phone
https://www.cellphonesforsoldiers.com/

11. Donate Your Airline Miles
https://fisherhouse.org/programs/hero-miles/

12. Give Up Your Hotel Room
https://fisherhouse.org/programs/hotels-for-heroes/

13. Fill a Stocking
https://stockingsforsoldiers.org/

14. Start Your Own Operation Celebration
LEARN MORE

Trending Stories