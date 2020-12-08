Clifton Beasley

Support Troops
Happy Holidays to all those who serve and their families!
Here is a list of things you can do to show your support and gratitude.
1. Sponsor a Wreath for a Fallen Soldier
https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/
2. Send a Package Through Any Soldier
https://anysoldier.com/
3.Donate to the USO
CLICK HERE
4. Send a Card Through Holiday Mail for Heroes
https://www.holidaymailforheroes.com/
5. Adopt a Military Family Through Soldiers’ Angels
https://soldiersangels.org/
6. Send Christmas Trees to the Troops
https://www.christmasspiritfoundation.org/
7. Send a Toy Through Little Patriots Embraced
https://www.littlepatriotsembraced.org/
8. Provide a Holiday Meal Through Operation Homefront
https://operationhomefront.org/
9. Donate Prepaid Calling Cards to Troops Abroad
Questions? Contact VFW Operation Uplink at: uplink@vfw.org or (816) 968-1155
10. Donate Your Old Phone
https://www.cellphonesforsoldiers.com/
11. Donate Your Airline Miles
https://fisherhouse.org/programs/hero-miles/
12. Give Up Your Hotel Room
https://fisherhouse.org/programs/hotels-for-heroes/
13. Fill a Stocking
https://stockingsforsoldiers.org/
14. Start Your Own Operation Celebration
LEARN MORE
