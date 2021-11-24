Jaymar Rector

MORRILTON, Ark. - The city of Morrilton is getting ready to roll, using funds from a bond measure to give new life to a nostalgic bowling alley that's been closed for more than a decade.

"Playland" on Howell Drive shut its doors 13 years ago, slowly fading into a seemingly abandoned series of warehouses across from Koch's Body Shop. Gary Koch, who inherited the business from his father, is used to eyeing the property next door and remembering what it used to be.