Happy Holidays to all those who serve and their families!

Here is a list of things you can do to show your support and gratitude.

1. Sponsor a Wreath for a Fallen Soldier

https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/

2. Send a Package Through Any Soldier

https://anysoldier.com/

3.Donate to the USO

CLICK HERE

4. Send a Card Through Holiday Mail for Heroes

https://www.holidaymailforheroes.com/

5. Adopt a Military Family Through Soldiers’ Angels

https://soldiersangels.org/

6. Send Christmas Trees to the Troops

https://www.christmasspiritfoundation.org/

7. Send a Toy Through Little Patriots Embraced

https://www.littlepatriotsembraced.org/

8. Provide a Holiday Meal Through Operation Homefront

https://operationhomefront.org/

9. Donate Prepaid Calling Cards to Troops Abroad

Questions? Contact VFW Operation Uplink at: uplink@vfw.org or (816) 968-1155

10. Donate Your Old Phone

https://www.cellphonesforsoldiers.com/

11. Donate Your Airline Miles

https://fisherhouse.org/programs/hero-miles/

12. Give Up Your Hotel Room

https://fisherhouse.org/programs/hotels-for-heroes/

13. Fill a Stocking

https://stockingsforsoldiers.org/

14. Start Your Own Operation Celebration

LEARN MORE